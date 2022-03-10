Anthem to change name signaling a shift to broader healthcare focus - WSJ
Mar. 10, 2022 7:37 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- In a bid to portray itself as a company with a wider portfolio and business focus than its traditional business of health insurance, No. 2 Medicaid insurer in the country, Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), plans to change its name to Elevance Health Inc., The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
- The new name brings together the words, “elevate” and “advance.” “We believe this name much better reflects the business,” Anthem (ANTM) Chief Executive Gail Boudreaux noted in an interview. “It’s saying, look, healthcare is more than just health benefits.”
- The company requires the approval of its shareholders for the change. A vote is scheduled to take place on May 18 in this regard, The Journal said.
- Anthem’s (ANTM) decision to change the name comes at a time the Indianapolis-based company is diversifying beyond health insurance.
- In March 2021, it agreed to acquire the home-based nursing management company, myNEXUS, and in November, Anthem (ANTM) entered into a deal to buy Integra Managed Care, a Managed Long- Term Care Plan in New York.