Quest Resource estimates Q4 prelim revenue to be above analysts consensus
Mar. 10, 2022 7:49 AM ETQuest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) sees prelim revenue of Q4 to be ~$46M (+65% Y/Y) while gross profit is expected to be ~$8.7M (+55% Y/Y).
- Analysts consensus estimates for revenue stands at $36.91M.
- Prelim unaudited net loss is seen at ~$550K which includes ~$1.2M of acquisition, integration, and related costs.
- Adj. EBITDA is seen at ~$3.2M, which is a 79% growth from year ago quarter.
- "Our team delivered an outstanding finish to 2021, resulting in strong organic and acquisition related growth, and an even greater improvement in profitability. We enter 2022 with continued strength in demand for our services, greater scale, and diversification among customers and end market," president & CEO S. Ray Hatch commented.
- Earnings are scheduled for Mar.17 release, after market close.