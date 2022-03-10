ECB leaves rates unchanged but looks to end asset purchases faster
Mar. 10, 2022 7:54 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The European Central Bank kept its deposit facility unchanged at -0.5% Thursday, but also announced that it will wind down asset purchases faster.
- The central banks said it may end the asset purchase program in the third quarter.
- But it also dropped the pledge to end asset purchases "shortly" before hiking rates.
- The market is now pulling forward expectations for a hike, pricing in a quarter-point rise in October.
- The hawkish tone has global yields rising. The German 10-year bund yield is up 9 basis points to 0.28%. The 10-year Treasury yield reversed course and is up 3 basis points to 1.98%.
- The rates market will also get the latest U.S. consumer inflation data this morning.