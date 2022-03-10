ECB leaves rates unchanged but looks to end asset purchases faster

Mar. 10, 2022 7:54 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment

European Central Bank in Frankfurt

Stephan Behnes/iStock via Getty Images

  • The European Central Bank kept its deposit facility unchanged at -0.5% Thursday, but also announced that it will wind down asset purchases faster.
  • The central banks said it may end the asset purchase program in the third quarter.
  • But it also dropped the pledge to end asset purchases "shortly" before hiking rates.
  • The market is now pulling forward expectations for a hike, pricing in a quarter-point rise in October.
  • The hawkish tone has global yields rising. The German 10-year bund yield is up 9 basis points to 0.28%. The 10-year Treasury yield reversed course and is up 3 basis points to 1.98%.
  • The rates market will also get the latest U.S. consumer inflation data this morning.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.