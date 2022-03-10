Build-A-Bear Workshop slumps after pointing to inflation pressures with its earnings report

Mar. 10, 2022 7:54 AM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) fell in early Thursday trading after the company topped EPS with its Q4 earnings report, but only matched expectations with its revenue tally of $130M.

Revenue soared 61% for Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) during the quarter against the soft pandemic comparable from a year ago. Consolidated e-commerce demand increased 3.5% compared to a year ago to rep a penetration rate of 20.7% of net retail sales.

The extra sales leverage helped push the gross profit margin rate up to 53.0% from 38.2% last year. Adjusted net income was $38.3M vs. $0.1M a year ago.

At the end of the quarter, Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) had 346 corporately-managed stores. The retailer said it maintains a high level of lease optionality with over 75% of locations having a lease event within the next three years.

Looking ahead, Build-A-Bear pointed to a volatile environment with ongoing inflation pressures, but was confident on its profitability track.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) fell 12.58% in premarket action after rising 10.40% on Wednesday right in front of the report. BBW has outperformed the S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P Retail ETF by a wide margin over the last six months while sitting with a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Strong Buy since last September.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.