Kremlin export controls exclude commodities, with the exception of timber

The Kremlin released a statement Tuesday, announcing President Putin signed a decree to restrict Russian imports and exports through year end. The statement caused a stir in commodity markets, as analysts scrambled to understand the implications for commodity exports and prices. Early Thursday, the Kremlin released a summary of the export restriction list, and it appears commodity markets will be largely unimpacted by the decree.

The cabinet said in a statement, the export restrictions will include "technological, telecommunications and medical equipment, vehicles, agricultural machinery, and electrical equipment." In total, the export restriction list includes more than 200 items.

Of note, the list does not appear to include commodities, with the exception of timber. The Kremlin release indicated that "certain types of timber" exports will be restricted. According to the New Zealand office of Foreign Affairs and trade, Russia accounted for ~12% of the global export market in 2020.

Lumber prices (LB1:COM) remain near historic highs, and timber companies like Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and West Fraser (NYSE:WFG) have traded well year to date. Though timber and forestry ETFs (NASDAQ:WOOD) and (NYSEARCA:CUT) have pulled back in recent weeks.