Tiziana stock soars 23% on positive data of intranasal foralumab for multiple sclerosis

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) reported positive data from a patient with Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) treated for six months with intranasally administered foralumab.

The company said that in addition to being well-tolerated, both biological and clinical improvements were seen in the patient using its novel immunotherapy technology, which, overcame the challenge of delivering this antibody across the blood-brain barrier to affect immunomodulation in the brain.

Data showed sustained inhibition of microglial activation as assessed by Positron Emission Tomography (PET) along with downregulation of pro-inflammatory cytokines linked with brain inflammation, as well as stabilization of disease as measured by clinical assessments.

The company said that prior to treatment, the patient had continued to experience worsening disease progression despite several MS therapies, including B cell depletion.

Tiziana (NASDAQ:TLSA) also received FDA authorization to continue treating this patient for an additional six months to determine if 12 months of consistent treatment maintains clinical stabilization and provides sustained benefits.

The patient was treated at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard University, Boston.

The company noted that based on these observations the FDA allowed a second patient to receive intranasal foralumab therapy under a separate Single-Patient Expanded Access IND.

TLSA +22.82% premarket to $0.90