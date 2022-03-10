Hormel lands bull rating from Argus on potential to offset inflation pressures

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) attracted an upgrade from Argus to a Buy rating from Neutral with the company seen having the levers to offset inflation pressures.

Analyst John Staszak and team noted that Hormel continues to face challenges from rising costs and supply-chain disruptions, but they expect it to offset inflationary pressures through price hikes and improved efficiency.

"We also expect the company to benefit from continued strong demand for its products and from a full-year contribution from the Planters acquisition. The company has a clean balance sheet and a history of raising its dividend. Our target price of $57, combined with the 2.1% dividend yield, implies a total potential return of 15% from current levels."

It was also observed that on a fundamental basis, Hormel (HRL) shares are trading at 24X the revised Argus FY22 EPS estimate, near the middle of the historical average range of 18X to 31X.

Shares of Hormel (HRL) rose 0.18% in premarket trading to $50.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $40.48 to $53.19.