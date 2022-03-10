Abeona adds new CFO from Avenue Therapeutics
Mar. 10, 2022 8:03 AM ETAbeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), ATXIICPTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is trading ~6% higher in the pre-market Thursday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the appointment of Joseph Vazzano as its new Chief Financial Officer effective March 31.
- The appointment made on March 03 follows the resignation of the company’s current Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer Edward Carr with effect from March 31, according to a regulatory filing of the company.
- However, Mr. Carr will remain as the company's Chief Accounting Officer and principal financial officer through March 31, Abeona (ABEO) said, adding that his “resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company.”
- Mr. Vazzano joins Abeona (ABEO) from Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI), where he served as the CFO from February 2019 to January 2022. Prior to joining Avenue (ATXI), he served as Assistant Corporate Controller at Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT). In January, Avenue (ATXI) announced the resignation of Mr. Vazzano in a regulatory filing.
- Currently, Abeona (ABEO) has drawn Buy ratings from two Wall Street analysts.