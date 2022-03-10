iCapital to acquire Stifel Financial's Feeder Fund platform
Mar. 10, 2022 8:05 AM ETStifel Financial Corp. (SF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- iCapital, global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) entered into a definitive agreement wherein the former will acquire the latter's alternative investment feeder fund platform for expansion of their existing partnership.
- Stifel’s feeder fund platform supports distribution of a suite of unique hedge fund strategies.
- On transaction closure, iCapital's white label technology will be leveraged to streamline and automate the onboarding, subscription processing and lifecycle operations for Stifel feeder funds, while providing support to Stifel’s advisors and their high-net-worth investors.
- While agreement terms remain undisclosed, transaction is expected to close later this quarter.
- SF shares trading 4% higher premarket.