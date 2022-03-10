Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) stock is dropping 3.3% in Zurich trading and its American Depositary shares are down 3.5% in premarket trading in the U.S. after the bank disclosed Russia exposure of CHF 1.0B ($1.1B) from credit exposure and its Russian subsidiaries' net asset value as of 2021-end.

While the direct exposure is relatively small, the wider effects on the global economy and markets are more uncertain as events in Ukraine unfold. This hit comes almost a year after Credit Suisse (CS) took a $4.7B loss from its exposure to collapse of Archegos Capital.

Credit Suisse's (CS) net credit exposure to Russia of ~CHF 0.8B has declined since the end of the year. Those exposures include derivatives and financing exposures in its Investment Bank, trade finance exposures in the Swiss Universal Bank, and secured and other loans in International Wealth Management. The net asset value of its Russian subsidiaries amounts to CHF 0.2B.

As of March 7, Credit Suisse (CS) had minimal total credit exposures towards specifically sanctioned individuals managed by its Wealth Management division. It also noted that its market risk exposure to Russia as of March 9 isn't significant.

The company is monitoring settlement risks related to certain open transactions with Russian banks and non-bank counterparties or Russian underlyings as market closures, the imposition of exchange controls, sanctions or other factors may limit its ability to settle transactions or realize collateral which may result in changes to its exposure.

"It is premature to estimate the potential impact of the war in Ukraine on the global economy and markets and on our clients' risk appetite," the bank said in its 2021 annual report. "However, in the short term, the resultant increase in trading and hedging business activity is expected to be offset by a reduction in capital market issuances due to the rise in volatility as well as by higher credit provisions."

Earlier this week, UBS (NYSE:UBS) disclosed $200M exposure to Russian assets through secured financing