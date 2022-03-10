Selecta Biosciences GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.18, revenue of $29.9M beats by $12.32M
Mar. 10, 2022 8:09 AM ETSelecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Selecta Biosciences press release (NASDAQ:SELB): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.10 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $29.9M (+150.2% Y/Y) beats by $12.32M.
- Selecta had $129.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash as of December 31, 2021, as compared to cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash of $140.1 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Selecta believes its available cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities will be sufficient to meet its operating requirements into the third quarter of 2023.