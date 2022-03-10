Kraton to raise HSBC polymer prices
Mar. 10, 2022 8:13 AM ETKraton Corporation (KRA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Specialty polymer maker Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is set to raise prices for all HSBC polymers by 440 USD/MT owing to significant cost increases in raw materials, energy and logistics costs in recent times.
- Additional energy surcharges will be applied to HSBC polymers produced in Kraton's HSBC plant in Berre, France in light of the unprecedented increases for natural gas costs in Europe.
- These price increases and surcharges will take effect April 1, 2022.
- Last month, the firm announced a general price increase of up to 15% across its CTO Refinery products and derivatives.