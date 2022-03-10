Bank of New York Mellon CEO steps down, internal candidate picked as successor

CEO 3d rendering.jpg

naotake/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) announced that after a record 36-year tenure with the company, Thomas P. (Todd) Gibbons has decided to retire as CEO and board member on Aug.31, 2022.
  • The board has appointed Robin Vince to be his successor at that time; he will initially serve as President and CEO-elect, effective immediately.
  • Mr. Vince currently serves as Vice Chair of BNY Mellon and CEO of Global Market Infrastructure, which includes BNY Mellon's Pershing, Treasury Services, and Clearance and Collateral Management lines of business as well as Markets & Execution Services.
