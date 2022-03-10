Goldman Sachs seeks to expand institutional crypto offering with bilateral options: Bloomberg

  • As part of its overall effort to expand into the cryptocurrency space, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is considering offering institutions over-the-counter bilateral digital asset options, people with knowledge on the matter told Bloomberg Wednesday.
  • Bilateral crypto options are customizable derivatives that enable digital asset holders to hedge risk or boost yields.
  • The commercial bank would join a raft of firms that have "dominated" the market for these options, including Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), Genesis Global Trading and DRW, Bloomberg noted.
  • Looking at crypto prices, bitcoin (BTC-USD -6.3%) slides back under $40K per token and ethereum (ETH-USD -4.6%) falls to $2.6K.
  • In July, Goldman Sachs offered European family office clients crypto exchange traded products
