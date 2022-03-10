Goldman Sachs seeks to expand institutional crypto offering with bilateral options: Bloomberg
Mar. 10, 2022 8:16 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)BRPHF, BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- As part of its overall effort to expand into the cryptocurrency space, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is considering offering institutions over-the-counter bilateral digital asset options, people with knowledge on the matter told Bloomberg Wednesday.
- Bilateral crypto options are customizable derivatives that enable digital asset holders to hedge risk or boost yields.
- The commercial bank would join a raft of firms that have "dominated" the market for these options, including Galaxy Digital (OTCPK:BRPHF), Genesis Global Trading and DRW, Bloomberg noted.
- Looking at crypto prices, bitcoin (BTC-USD -6.3%) slides back under $40K per token and ethereum (ETH-USD -4.6%) falls to $2.6K.
- In July, Goldman Sachs offered European family office clients crypto exchange traded products