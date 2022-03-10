Vox Royalty reports Q4 preliminary results
Mar. 10, 2022 8:17 AM ETVox Royalty Corp. (VOXCF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vox Royalty (OTCQX:VOXCF) announced Thursday that it has realized preliminary quarterly royalty revenue of US$574,200 for fourth quarter 2021.
- It takes full-year preliminary annual royalty revenue to US$3.65M, compared to the company's guidance range of US$3.2-$4M.
- Also, the precious metals focused royalty company said it has submitted an initial application to list its common shares on Nasdaq for secondary listing which it expects to provide enhanced trading liquidity in the US market.
- Until Nasdaq approval and subsequent commencement of trading, Vox's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "VOXCF".
