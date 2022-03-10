XPeng marks milestone in European expansion with P5 reservations opening up in four markets
Mar. 10, 2022 8:17 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) started taking customer reservations on Thursday for the P5 smart EV sedan in Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
- The Chinese automaker said the move marks a major milestone in its European expansion plans.
- The XPENG P5 is the XPEV's first model to be made available simultaneously in four European markets.
- The P5 is described as a mid-size family sedan equipped with version 2.5 of XPeng's in-house developed Advanced Driver Assistance System and its intelligent in-car operating system. Through firmware over-the-air upgrades, the P5 will bring new features and optimized functions to customers on a continuous basis.
- XPeng (XPEV) also opened its first XPeng Experience Store in the Netherlands, its second branded showroom in Europe, following the opening of the Stockholm XPENG Experience Store in Sweden last month.
- The volatile trading on XPEV continued on Thursday with shares peeling off 4.44%. That follows a big jump on Wednesday for the broad EV sector.