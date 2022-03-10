Russia reportedly suspended from Bank for International Settlements

Moscow behind bars, Russia.

  • Russia has been suspended from the Bank for International Settlements after Ukraine's central bank governor requested the move, a BBC reporter said via tweet.
  • Kyrylo Shevchenko, the NBU Governor told BBC reporter Faisal Islam that Ukraine is trying to "seal up every pipe of hard cash into Moscow."
  • The central banker also wanted Russian banks' correspondent relationships severed and wanted Russian access to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank blocked.
  • On Wednesday, the EU added 14 Russian oligarchs and Belarus banks to its sanctions list
