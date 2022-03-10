Russia reportedly suspended from Bank for International Settlements
Mar. 10, 2022 8:20 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Russia has been suspended from the Bank for International Settlements after Ukraine's central bank governor requested the move, a BBC reporter said via tweet.
- Kyrylo Shevchenko, the NBU Governor told BBC reporter Faisal Islam that Ukraine is trying to "seal up every pipe of hard cash into Moscow."
- The central banker also wanted Russian banks' correspondent relationships severed and wanted Russian access to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank blocked.
- On Wednesday, the EU added 14 Russian oligarchs and Belarus banks to its sanctions list