FTI Consulting partners with Reveal, adding AI and analytics features to tech segment

Mar. 10, 2022 8:25 AM ETFTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • FTI Consulting's (NYSE:FCN) Technology segment added Reveal, the global provider of the leading AI-powered e-discovery platform, to its bench of software partners.
  • The partnership will strengthen FTI Technology’s early case assessment, AI and advanced analytics offerings, enabling fast access to insights supporting litigation, investigations, compliance, antitrust, data privacy matters and more.
  • "Reveal's strong AI and analytics features will only amplify our robust analytics tech stack, providing our team with a broad range of advanced capabilities to create discovery workflows that can stand up to the current and emerging wave of data challenges," FTI executive commented.
  • The partnership also extends an existing relationship between FTI Technology and Brainspace, a leading analytics platform that was acquired by Reveal in 2020.
