Jobless claims up 11K to 227K
Mar. 10, 2022
- Initial Jobless Claims: +11K to 227K vs. 218K consensus and 216K prior (revised from 215K).
- 4-week moving average was 231.25K, a increase of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 230,750.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.1% for the week ended Feb. 26, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 218,072 in the week ended Mar. 5, a increase of 22,025 (or 11.2%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 10,954 (or 5.6 percent) from the previous week. There were 722,180 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.494M vs. 1.469M prior and 1.460M consensus.