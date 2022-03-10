Aeterna Zentaris expands research program for COVID-19/Chlamydia vaccines

Mar. 10, 2022 8:33 AM ETAeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) expanded its existing research program with the Julius-Maximilians-University Wuerzburg (JMU) on the development of COVID-19 and Chlamydia trachomatis vaccines.
  • The expanded research activities will use JMU’s program involving 3D models of human intestinal tissues to study infection biology in the gut, the site of Salmonella primary action. The company expects this approach to generate more relevant and predictive additional data for the regulatory process, while reducing the number of costly and time-consuming animal experiments.
  • The company said its vaccine technology aims to induce mucosal immunity for the potential prevention of infections and is designed to use two antigens for better protection against escape mutants of the pathogens.
