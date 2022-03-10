Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) took center stage in Thursday's pre-market period. The online retailer received buying interest after announcing a stock split and a share buyback.

Earnings news provided a major pre-market catalyst as well. Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) rallied after the company's Q4 results beat analysts' expectations.

On the other side of the spectrum, Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) each posted notable pre-market declines following the release of their quarterly results.

Gainers

Amazon (AMZN) rallied 5% in pre-market trading on news that the online retailer has approved a 20-for-1 stock split. The company also announced a $10B share buyback program.

AMZN said the stock split will face shareholder approval at the firm's annual meeting, scheduled for May 25. If approved, the split will go into effect on June 6.

Marqeta (MQ) was another notable gainer in pre-market action. The stock surged nearly 10% on a strong Q4 earnings report.

The provider of a platform that lets companies manage their payment card programs reported a Q4 loss that was narrower than analysts had predicted. Revenue climbed 76% to $155M.

Decliners

Fossil (FOSL) dropped before the opening bell, dragged down by guidance included in the firm's quarterly update. For Q4, the watch maker reported revenue of $604M, an increase of 14% from last year. However, the company targeted sales growth of 2% to 6% for 2022.

FOSL predicted adjusted operating income margin between about 6% and 7%. Pulled down by the forecast, the stock retreated almost 15% in pre-market action.

Earnings news also put pressure on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW). The stuffed animal retailer beat analysts' expectations with its Q4 profit figure. However, revenue growth of 61% only matched projections.

At the same time, BBW acknowledged that the macro environment remains volatile, especially related to inflationary pressures. The stock dropped 10% on the news.

To track Wall Street's top winners and losers throughout the session, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.