Viatris price target lowered at Citi following Biocon deal and earnings
Mar. 10, 2022 8:36 AM ETViatris Inc. (VTRS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor10 Comments
- On Thursday, Citi has trimmed the price target of Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) by as much as 31% in the wake of the generic drugmaker's deal to sell its biosimilar assets to India-based Biocon Biologics and the company’s lower than expected Q4 2021 results.
- While the firm had previously argued that its large near-term debt maturities could be a hindrance to Viatris' (VTRS) growth, after a conversation with the company, the analyst Navann Ty notes:
- “The deal was not motivated by its credit profile.” Rather, it was driven by the need for vertical integration in biosimilars, he argues.
- However, Ty considers the lower risk related to debt constraints and underappreciated monetization of biosimilar assets as positives. Even though the upfront cash from the deal can ease the near-term liquidity concerns, the analyst cites the divestment of core growth assets and strategy uncertainty as some of the negatives.
- Ty maintains the Neutral rating on the stock, and the new per-share target lowered to $11 from $16 implies a premium of ~7% to the last close.
- Despite Hold ratings on Wall Street, Viatris (VTRS) has continued to draw Buy ratings among Seeking Alpha authors.