  • Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) has mobilized the drilling rig at its 63,000-acre Kruh Block to drill two back-to-back producing wells- K-27 and K-28.
  • The oil and gas exploration firm also plans to commence drilling of a third new well at Kruh Block within H122, and a fourth well sometime during 2022. The wells are part of its previously-announced plans to complete 18 new production wells in Kruh Block by the end of 2024.
  • The two wells being drilled at present will add an expected average production of over 100 barrels of oil per day over the first year of production.
  • Based on Indonesia Energy's government contract and an oil price of $95.00/barrel, each well is expected to generate $2.6M within their first 12 months. Each well will cost ~$1.5M to drill and complete.
  • Indonesia Energy is already producing oil from 5 existing wells in the Kruh Block, located on Sumatra Island.
  • Shares are moving +25.17% pre-market.
