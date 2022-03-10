Indonesia Energy stock jumps as firm mobilizes drilling rig at Kruh Block
Mar. 10, 2022 8:38 AM ETIndonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) has mobilized the drilling rig at its 63,000-acre Kruh Block to drill two back-to-back producing wells- K-27 and K-28.
- The oil and gas exploration firm also plans to commence drilling of a third new well at Kruh Block within H122, and a fourth well sometime during 2022. The wells are part of its previously-announced plans to complete 18 new production wells in Kruh Block by the end of 2024.
- The two wells being drilled at present will add an expected average production of over 100 barrels of oil per day over the first year of production.
- Based on Indonesia Energy's government contract and an oil price of $95.00/barrel, each well is expected to generate $2.6M within their first 12 months. Each well will cost ~$1.5M to drill and complete.
- Indonesia Energy is already producing oil from 5 existing wells in the Kruh Block, located on Sumatra Island.
- Shares are moving +25.17% pre-market.