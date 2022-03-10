Rush Street Interactive's BetRivers secures license to operate in Ontario
Mar. 10, 2022 8:39 AM ETRush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) told Thursday that it has received igaming operators license in Ontario.
- RSI plans to satisfy all remaining regulatory requirements and launch its BetRivers online casino and sportsbook in Ontario on April 4, 2022, the first day online gaming will be authorized in the province.
- "We are now one step closer to launching the BetRivers real-money online casino and sportsbook in Ontario and bringing our unique betting options, such as our innovative peer-to-peer slot tournaments or same game parlays, fast payouts, and award-winning customer service to the province’s millions of residents. Our free-to-play social gaming platform has experienced strong traction in Ontario to date," said RSI CEO Richard Schwartz.
- The company also has access to the Mexican online casino and sports betting markets through its partnership with Grupo Multimedios. It expects to launch online betting there in Q2 2022.
- Earlier (Mar. 3): Rush Street Interactive plummets 19% on earnings news