Sativa Wellness Group sees FY2021 revenue around C$29M
Mar. 10, 2022 8:45 AM ETGoodbody Health Inc (SCNNF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sativa Wellness Group (OTCPK:SCNNF) confirms FY2021 to be around C$29M which is over 8 times 2020.
- Even with the expected drop off from PCR testing in 2022, the company generated revenue, in the first two months of 2022 to the end of February, of over C$6M showing that Q1 is still performing well.
- The company expects to see a dip in revenue in the first half of 2022 before it climbs back to previous strong levels in the latter part of the year and expects to close the year with a solid profitable position.