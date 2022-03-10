Evercore ISI added Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to its Tactical Outperform List ahead of the retailer's earnings and analyst day on March 30.

Analyst Michael Montani and team believe Five Below (FIVE) is well positioned as a fun and affordable retailer amidst widespread inflationary pressure.

FIVE number-crunching: "The focus heading into the analyst day is on the CY22 comp and EBIT margin guide, as well as longer term store opening potential. Here we believe that a same store sales guide of 2-4% for CY22 is likely (we model a 3% comp), with EPS in the $5.80-$6.00 range (vs EVR/Street $5.85) and a long term outlook for 3k+ stores vs. the prior outlook of 2.5k+. Five has comped around 3-4% historically, and we believe it can again in ’22 even with a difficult stimulus-aided 1Q21 comp to cycle. Management stated in January that an EBIT margin similar to the likely 13.4% CY21 is reasonable in CY22."

Five Below (FIVE) is noted to be pursuing market share winning initiatives that are likely to be a focus of the analyst day event including a potential loyalty offer, enhanced multichannel via the mobile app, a potential expansion of the product line, store remodels and enhanced advertising/store hours to win back traffic.

Earlier in the week, Five Below (FIVE) attracted a bull call from UBS.