Electrovaya provides 2021 business update
Mar. 10, 2022 8:48 AM ETEFLVFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lithium-ion battery manufacturer, Electrovaya (OTCQB:EFLVF) is taking steps to reduce supply and cost risks.
- The company has entered an agreement on a manufacturing facility in the US with the intention is to create a lithium-ion battery assembly, cell, and module plant.
- Company batteries, powering material handling vehicles, have grown from over 60 locations in September 2021 to more than 80 locations, covering more than 20 U.S. states.
- Company's production team achieved an on-time delivery in 2021 of 96.8%; to date in 2022, OTD is 100%.