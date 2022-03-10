Electrovaya provides 2021 business update

Mar. 10, 2022 8:48 AM ETEFLVFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Lithium-ion battery manufacturer, Electrovaya (OTCQB:EFLVF) is taking steps to reduce supply and cost risks.
  • The company has entered an agreement on a manufacturing facility in the US with the intention is to create a lithium-ion battery assembly, cell, and module plant. 
  • Company batteries, powering material handling vehicles, have grown from over 60 locations in September 2021 to more than 80 locations, covering more than 20 U.S. states.
  • Company's production team achieved an on-time delivery in 2021 of 96.8%; to date in 2022, OTD is 100%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.