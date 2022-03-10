QuickLogic announces a new $1M eFPGA contract
Mar. 10, 2022 8:54 AM ETQuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) has secured a new eFPGA contract worth approximately $1M, to be recognized in 1H 2022.
- The company told this new contract was made possible by its Australis eFPGA IP Generator that was launched in September 2021. The tool offers developers automated way to define and implement customized eFPGA IP for nearly any foundry/process node combination.
- "The delivery of the eFPGA IP within just two to three months is only possible with our deep FPGA / eFPGA domain experience and the automation engendered by Australis. We continue to experience growing interest in Australis across multiple market segments and believe there will be many more eFPGA-based contracts in 2022," said CEO Brian Faith.
- Revenue Guidance remains unchanged as provided in 4Q21 earnings conference call. It highlights:
- Q1 2022 Outlook: Revenue expected to be $4M, plus or minus 15%. It is expected to be comprised of approximately $3.4M for new products, which would be the highest since the third quarter of 2015. Mature product revenue is forecasted to be approximately $0.9M.
- Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter will be approximately 67%, plus or minus 5%.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses to be approximately $3.3 to $3.7M.
- Non-GAAP net loss projected to be approximately $0.8M to $1.2M, or a net loss of $0.06 to $0.09 per share, based on roughly 12M shares outstanding.
