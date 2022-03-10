HeartBeam and Triple Ring Technologies to co-develop telehealth solution device
Mar. 10, 2022 8:57 AM ETBEATBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) has signed a professional services agreement with Triple Ring Technologies, a co-development company, to assist in the design and development of its Telehealth complete solution 3D vector Electrocardiogram collection device for remote heart attack or myocardial infarction monitoring.
- The joint partnership is a five-phase expedited device development project scheduled to be completed in Q4 2022 for a 510k submission to the FDA.
- “The joint effort will be a five-phase expedited device development project to rapidly build and test our 3D vector collection device. Patients place this credit card sized device on their chest for a 30 second signal ECG recording, capturing the heart’s electrical activity from three angles in 3D by recording 3 (xyz) projections of the heart vector. A smartphone application connected to the device communicates with the HeartBeam cloud for a diagnostic suggestion and synthesized 12-lead ECG overlaid with baseline. A physician can then remotely view the results through an online portal and can direct the next steps for the patient." said Branislav Vajdic, PhD, CEO.