Manchester United gains after UK government places restrictions on Chelsea F.C.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) traded higher in the UK on Thursday on a day the FTSE 100 was down by more than 1.3%.

Investors may be eying the impact on the soccer club from the harsh UK government restrictions against Premier League rival Chelsea F.C. due to owner Roman Abramovich's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin that goes back for decades.

As it stands currently, Chelsea F.C. cannot buy new players, agree to new contracts, sell tickets for games and must allow the British government to be part of the sales process of the club.

While it is unknown how long the restrictions will be in place, the development could be a positive for the Manchester United soccer club if the restrictions hold back Chelsea and give MANU a window to strengthen its financial position and secure high-profile players.

Shares of Manchester United (MANU) rose 1.20% in premarket trading in the U.S. to $12.60 on a down day for the broad market. Manchester United was up 1.45% in London trading.

