AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) said on Thursday that its Phase 3 trial for migraine therapy atogepant met the primary endpoint among adult patients suffering from the chronic form of the disease.

Atogepant, branded as QULIPTA in the U.S., is an FDA-approved therapy for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

With the positive data from the Phase 3 PROGRESS study, the company expects to submit a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking the U.S. approval for expanded use of atogepant in the preventive treatment of chronic migraine.

The trial included 778 patients with at least a one-year history of chronic migraine who were randomized to receive 60 mg QD of atogepant, 30 mg BID of atogepant, or the placebo.

The efficacy of the therapy was analyzed according to two slightly different definitions of the patients based on regulatory feedback from the U.S. and EU.

After 12 weeks of therapy, the U.S.-focused modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population indicated a decline of 6.88 and 7.46 monthly migraine days for 60 mg QD and 30 mg BID arms of the study, respectively, compared to a decline of 5.05 monthly migraine days in the placebo arm.

For both efficacy analysis populations and dosages, the trial also met the secondary endpoints with statistical significance, the company said, adding that the overall safety profile of the trial was in line with findings in the prior studies for the therapy.

In its latest 10-K filing, AbbVie (ABBV) included QULIPTA among drugs that could drive its revenue growth in the Neuroscience segment.