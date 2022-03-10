Moderna begins dosing in phase 2 trial of Omicron-specific booster vaccine
Mar. 10, 2022
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) said the first person was dosed in a phase 2 study of its Omicron-specific bivalent booster candidate (mRNA-1273.214).
- Moderna expects to enroll ~375 people in the study, which will be conducted at ~20 sites in the U.S.
- Omicron-specific bivalent booster candidate combines the company's Omicron-specific booster candidate (mRNA-1273.529) and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273).
- The company said this extension of an earlier study will evaluate mRNA-1273.214 as a single booster dose in adults aged 18 years and older who previously received the two-dose primary series of mRNA-1273 and a 50 µg booster dose of mRNA-1273 with the booster dose being at least three months ago.
- "Our goal has been to remain ahead of the virus and we are committed to generating and sharing data with public health authorities as they prepare for the fall booster season," said Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel.
