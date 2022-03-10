Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones drop with no progress in ceasefire talks

The stock market is lower Thursday, but selling is limited some as Wall Street dodged an inflation shock.

A third round of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine ended without progress, although there were indications the two sides would keep talking. That weighed on equities after yesterday's rally, while oil moved off of yesterday's lows.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -1.3%, S&P (SP500) -1% and Dow (DJI) -1% are down.

Futures cut some losses after the February CPI came in at a high 7.9%, but in line with expectations. Gas prices jumped 6.6% for the month, while food prices rose 1%.

"It was hoped a few weeks ago that these readings would mark the high of this inflation episode," Mohamed El-Erian tweeted. "No longer. With so many price pressures in the pipeline, even this 40-year high print will go higher."

Rates are higher, but got more of a boost from the ECB move to wrap up asset purchases faster than from the inflation data.

The 10-year is up 4 basis points to 1.99% and the 2-year is up 4 basis points to 1.72%.

WTI crude is back above $113 per barrel after falling 12% yesterday.

"Oil prices rebounded a little on Thursday, after hopes of an increased supply from OPEC declined a little," Mihir Kapadia, the CEO of Sun Global Investments, said. "There is a lack of clarity on the matter - while US and its allies have been pressing for a production rise, markets are awaiting OPEC’s plans."

"While, Governments are releasing reserves to lower prices, this interim measure will not ease prices unless major oil producers signal a production rise. Since the 24th of February, oil prices have risen 30% and currently trading in the $114s."

