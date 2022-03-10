Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones see late recovery but still finish lower on Ukraine, inflation

Following a massive rally during the previous session, stocks stalled on Thursday, with the major equity averages finishing the day modestly lower. Weakness in tech weighed on the market, despite a further moderation in oil prices.

Ongoing fighting between Russia and Ukraine, as well as another supercharged inflation reading, sparked selling early in the day. Stocks recovered later in the session and finished well off their lows, but the market still ended the day in the red.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -1%, S&P (SP500) -0.4% and Dow (DJI) -0.3% are down.

In terms of closing numbers, the S&P 500 ended the day at 4,259.52, a decline of 18.36 on the session. The Dow slipped 112.18 points to finish at 33,174.07. With tech showing the sharpest retreat, the Nasdaq led the major averages lower, dropping 125.58 points to conclude at 13,129.96.

The major market segments showed a mixed performance. Six of the 11 S&P sectors ended lower. Info Tech represented the weakest performer in the group, down 1.8%. Energy posted the best performance among the gainers, climbing about 3% on the day.

The megacaps all finished lower, except Amazon, which rallied after announcing a stock split and stock buyback.

Rates were higher and got a boost from the ECB move to wrap up asset purchases faster. The 10-year Treasury note gained about 5 basis points to approach 2.0%.

Oil prices edged lower, dropping by about 2%. This brought the commodity to a level just above $106 a barrel after approaching $115 earlier in the day. Earlier this week, crude briefly topped $130 a barrel.

Inflation concerns played into Thursday's cautious atmosphere. Government data showed that consumer prices rose 7.9% in February compared to last year. This marked the hottest reading in 40 years but matched the figure economists had predicted. Gas prices jumped 6.6% for the month, while food prices rose 1%.

"Headline inflation dodged the 8% bullet in February, but only by a tenth, and it will break that barrier quite comfortably in March, hitting 8.2-to-8.4%," Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macro said. "That will be the peak, though, and we expect the rate to be down to 5.5% by September."

Shepherdson added: "Core inflation rose to 6.4% from 6.0%, and it likely will nudge up by a further tenth or two in March, before it it too begins to fall rapidly. Hugely favorable base effects in the auto component should help drive the core rate down just over 4% by September."

Further detailing the report, Shepherdson noted that core inflation was led by an increase in rents -- a fact that could have major economic implications if upward pressure persists.

"A further sustained acceleration in rents would be a real problem, but our medium-term model, driven by home prices and wages, among other factors, suggests this is unlikely," he noted.

Among active stocks, chipmakers were lower while oil services companies rallied.