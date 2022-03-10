Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is boosting its return on average tangible equity target to above 10% by 2025 and expects to achieve it through revenue growth, efficiencies, and self-funded investments.

During its Investor Deep Dive event on Thursday, the German lender also unveiled 2025 targets for compound annual revenue growth of 3.5%-4.5% vs. 2021, with implied net revenue of ~€30B in 2025, and cost/income ratio below 62.5%.

"Over the past three years, we have built strong foundations for a resilient and sustainably profitable Deutsche Bank (DB)," CEO Christian Sewing said. "Our strategy is now about shifting to sustainable growth and increased distributions to our shareholders."

The company said it will start buying back stock under its up to €300M program on March 14 and will end it no later than April 27.

Deutsche Bank (DB) also outlined its Russia exposure. "Our direct exposures are currently very limited and tightly managed," said Chief Risk Officer Stuart Lewis. "Second- and third-order effects of the current situation, including sanctions and cybersecurity risk, are being carefully evaluated and monitored."

Deutsche Bank (DB) stock is roughly flat in Frankfurt; in U.S. premarket trading, the stock edges down 0.2%.

Credit exposures to Russia and Ukraine account for "a very small portion of the bank's overall loan portfolio and are protected by a number of risk mitigants," the company said.

Net loan exposure to Russia was €0.6B ($0.7B) as of Dec. 31, 2021 and net loan exposure to Ukraine is €42M ($46M). In addition, Deutsche Bank (DB) said it has unwound a majority of its derivative exposure to Russia and the remaining exposure presents no material credit risk.

It also asserts that offshore loans to counterparties with a Russian connection by the wealth management business were adequately collateralized and the collateral isn't linked to Russia.

Earlier, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) disclosed ~$1B exposure to Russia in through credit and Russia subsidiary net asset value.