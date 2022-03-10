Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition prices $200M IPO
Mar. 10, 2022 9:12 AM ETPatria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. - Units (PLAOU), PLAOW, PLAOBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition (PLAOU) has priced its IPO of 20M units at $10/unit, for an anticipated gross proceeds of $200M.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50/share. Only whole warrants are exercisable.
- Offering is expected to close on Mar. 14, 2022.
- The units are expected to be begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PLAOU" beginning on Mar. 10, 2022. The Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "PLAO" and "PLAOW," respectively.
- Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition is an SPAC that plans to focus its search in Latin America and in sectors where it has developed investment expertise (including but not limited to healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services). Its sponsor is associated with the Brazilian asset management firm Patria Investimentos.