Medical Marijuana satisfies 2 major outstanding debt liabilities

Mar. 10, 2022 9:15 AM ETMedical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA) has satisfied and retired 2 of its 3 major outstanding debt liabilities, eliminating over $10M of principal debt from its balance sheet.
  • As of Feb. 28, 2 promissory notes equaling $10.18M in principle have been satisfied and retired with only 1 remaining promissory note on MJNA's current debt schedule.
  • In recent months, MJNA has been heavily focused on the expansion of its international operations.
  • The company and its subsidiaries opened new facilities in Japan, Hong Kong and South Africa, among others.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.