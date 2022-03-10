Medical Marijuana satisfies 2 major outstanding debt liabilities
Mar. 10, 2022 9:15 AM ETMedical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Medical Marijuana (OTCPK:MJNA) has satisfied and retired 2 of its 3 major outstanding debt liabilities, eliminating over $10M of principal debt from its balance sheet.
- As of Feb. 28, 2 promissory notes equaling $10.18M in principle have been satisfied and retired with only 1 remaining promissory note on MJNA's current debt schedule.
- In recent months, MJNA has been heavily focused on the expansion of its international operations.
- The company and its subsidiaries opened new facilities in Japan, Hong Kong and South Africa, among others.