Arthur J. Gallagher acquires insurance broker Hawley & Associates
Mar. 10, 2022 9:18 AM ETArthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) has acquired Bellevue, Washington-based insurance broker Hawley & Associates; terms remain undisclosed.
- Founded in 2005, Hawley & Associates started out with providing specialized insurance services for adoption, foster care and child welfare agencies. The company has expanded into all aspects of social services for both nonprofit and for-profit organizations over the years.
- Phil Hawley and his associates will continue to operate in their current location under the direction of Jim Buckley, head of Gallagher's Northwest region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.