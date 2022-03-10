FuelCell energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) -2.7% pre-market after reporting a wider than expected FQ1 loss, even as revenues more than doubled to a stronger than forecast $31.8M.

Q1 net loss declined to $41.4M from a $46.8M loss in the year-earlier quarter; results were hurt by a non-recurring expense of $24M, or $0.07/share, related to payment of legal fees for the settlement of its dispute with Posco Energy in South Korea, which dragged on for months.

The company said Q1 product revenues totaled $18M after reporting no revenues a year earlier, reflecting the delivery Ex Works of six fuel cell modules to Posco Energy under the settlement agreement, which also requires the order of another eight modules by June 30.

Q1 operating expenses jumped to $41.9M from $10.8M, while adjusted EBITDA totaled negative $13.6M, wider than analyst consensus estimate for negative $11.9M.

FuelCell said its backlog rose by 3% Y/Y to $1.3B, citing the addition of product sales and new contracts, including new contracts from the U.S. Department of Energy.

FuelCell shares have plunged 58% during the past year while rising 21% YTD.