Eli Lilly, Erasca ink clinical trial/supply agreement
Mar. 10, 2022 9:25 AM ETErasca, Inc. (ERAS)LLYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) entered a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) for cetuximab (ERBITUX).
- Erasca said the agreement will support an ongoing phase 1b/2 HERKULES-3 trial evaluating ERAS-007 in various combinations, including with the encorafenib (Braftovi) and cetuximab to treat patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
- Erasca said it will sponsor the study and Lilly will supply cetuximab at no cost. The two companies will form a joint committee to review the clinical trial results.