Castor Maritime announces 3 time charter contracts
Mar. 10, 2022 9:21 AM ETCastor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) announced 3 new time charter contracts for dry bulk carriers.
- The M/V Magic Moon, a 2005-built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate of $25K.
- The charter began on Mar. 6 and has a min. duration of about 30 days.
- The M/V Magic Argo, a 2009-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 103% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes.
- The charter is expected to commence on Apr. 4 and will have a min. duration of 12 months and a max. duration of 15 months at the charterer's option.
- The M/V Magic Venus, a 2010-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 100% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes.
- The charter is expected to begin on Apr. 15 and will have a min. duration of about 13 months and a max. duration of about 15 months (+/- 15 days) at the charterer's option.