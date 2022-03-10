Amarin analysis shows Vascepa reduces risk of fatal cardiovascular events
Mar. 10, 2022
- A new analysis from Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) found that Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) significantly lowered the risk of potentially fatal cardiovascular events in patients who have received a percutaneous coronary intervention ("PCI").
- The analysis is from data from the REDUCE-IT study.
- In patients with PCI, Vascepa reduced the first primary composite endpoint of CV death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, coronary revascularization, or unstable angina, by 34% compared to placebo.
- Vascepa also led to a 34% reduction in the key secondary composite endpoint of CV death, non-fatal heart attack, or non-fatal stroke versus placebo.
