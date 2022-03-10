Amarin analysis shows Vascepa reduces risk of fatal cardiovascular events

Mar. 10, 2022 9:23 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Soft Fish Oil Capsules on Pink Background

anilakkus/E+ via Getty Images

  • A new analysis from Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) found that Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) significantly lowered the risk of potentially fatal cardiovascular events in patients who have received a percutaneous coronary intervention ("PCI").
  • The analysis is from data from the REDUCE-IT study.
  • In patients with PCI, Vascepa reduced the first primary composite endpoint of CV death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, coronary revascularization, or unstable angina, by 34% compared to placebo.
  • Vascepa also led to a 34% reduction in the key secondary composite endpoint of CV death, non-fatal heart attack, or non-fatal stroke versus placebo.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners considers Amarin (AMRN) a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.