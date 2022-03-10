Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) shares rose 8.2%, paring some of the 33% decline on Wednesday, following a short report from Hindenburg Research on the diagnostics testing company.

Several analysts on including Canaccord , Raymond James, Morgan Stanley and Baird came out in defense of Natera. The company on Thursday held a conference call with analysts and investors to address the allegations in the short report.

"To put it mildly, we disagree with the characterization of the services we offer to physicians, as well as the law to which the Hindenburg report inaccurately sites," Natera CEO Steve Chapman said on the call, according to a transcript.

Chapman added later that the Hindenburg report is a "gross mischaracterization of the federal government's position."

Chapman also said "the notion that we double bill patients is simply false."

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant wrote in a note that the NTRA selloff presents a compelling buying opportunity as the concerns from the short report are likely overblown. The analyst has an overweight rating and $110 price

"We believe the majority the points made in the report are known to investors and have been transparently communicated in the past my management (including the licensing of the NIPT patent from ILMN, the fact that NTRA operates at a net loss today, and that a majority of the microdeletion testing volumes is not currently reimbursed)," Savant wrote.

Savant added that "while we do not take the allegations around MGML and the microdeletion testing made in the report lightly, we don't see these as changing are fundamental view of the company ...."

Baird also defended Natera and said the shares should be bought on the pullback. Baird has an outperform and $100 PT on NTRA.

"Patient/healthcare system impact aside, billing probes are bad and create overhangs for stocks," Baird analyst Catherine Ramsey Schulte wrote in note. "We'd prefer not to see them."

She added though that any potential settlements or action likely wouldn't "come anywhere close to the half the market cap of a $5B market-cap company as today's sell-off has reflected."

Natera short interest is 6%.

Natera on Wednesday also put out a statement following the short report saying that the company "maintains a mature compliance program and we believe our procedures in regard to prior authorization services and billing are compliant with applicable laws."