McDonald's is cut at Northcoast Research due to Russia-Ukraine risk

Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to a Neutral from Buy.

The firm was the first on Wall Street to take a negative rating action on MCD due to earnings risk from the situation in Russia and Ukraine.

"McDonald’s has been active in Russia and Ukraine for decades. Closing operations temporarily will create headwinds to earnings that could continue for years. Case in point, Russian and Ukrainian stores contributed $300M to operating profits in 2021. Shuttering stores will cost McDonald’s $0.08 per quarter in EPS from the closures alone

McDonald's (MCD) has only temporarily closed its 850 restaurants in Russia and 100 locations in Ukraine. It is unclear when the company will make a final decision with the war timeline a major unknown.

Shares of McDonald's (MCD) fell 1.21% in premarket trading on Thursday and are down more than 17% on a year-to-date basis.