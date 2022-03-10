Senmiao Technology reports sequential drop in February completed orders
Mar. 10, 2022 9:26 AM ETSenmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) trades 1% higher premarket after it reported 0.7M+ total completed orders for February 2022, which is a sequential decrease from 0.9M+ total orders completed in January 2022.
- The drop was led by seasonality driven by the Lunar New Year holiday in China and local resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Senmiao's key cities.
- The number of completed rides decreased in the first half of February 2022 due to the national holiday but rose back to pre-holiday levels in the third week of the month.
- Since the launch of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform in October 2020, ~15.5M rides have been completed using its platform.