Reed’s announces ~$5.3M private equity offering

Mar. 10, 2022 9:28 AM ETReed's, Inc. (REED)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) is up 1.15% pre-market after announcing a ~$5.3M stock and warrant private offering.
  • The company entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to offer ~18M shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to ~9M shares of common stock.
  • Officers and directors of the company agreed to purchase ~$1.1M of the securities in the offering.
  • The purchase price per share of common stock and associated warrant was $0.28 for the investors and $0.3502 for the officers and directors.
  • Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.2877/share. The warrants can be exercised six months from the closing of the offering until five years from the initial exercise date.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Mar. 11, 2022.
  • Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
