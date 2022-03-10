Reed’s announces ~$5.3M private equity offering
Mar. 10, 2022 9:28 AM ETReed's, Inc. (REED)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) is up 1.15% pre-market after announcing a ~$5.3M stock and warrant private offering.
- The company entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional and accredited investors to offer ~18M shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to ~9M shares of common stock.
- Officers and directors of the company agreed to purchase ~$1.1M of the securities in the offering.
- The purchase price per share of common stock and associated warrant was $0.28 for the investors and $0.3502 for the officers and directors.
- Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.2877/share. The warrants can be exercised six months from the closing of the offering until five years from the initial exercise date.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Mar. 11, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.