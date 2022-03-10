Sensata | Xirgo join hands with Ossia to launch the Xirgo OTAC Tracker to charge asset trackers
Mar. 10, 2022 9:36 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) announced the Sensata | Xirgo OTAC Tracker Solution which makes it easy for users to charge and store up to 400 compatible asset trackers per charging station that are used to track assets where permanent attachment or external power is an issue.
- The OTAC Tracker Charging Station provides an enclosed environment that is designed for safety so that when a user opens the panel doors to deposit or retrieve a tracker, charging is paused and resumes when the doors are closed.
- “Ossia is thrilled to work with innovative companies such as Sensata | Xirgo to bring the Cota technology to market for high-demand applications such as asset tracking,” said Doug Stovall, CEO.