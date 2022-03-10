Netflix (NFLX -0.9%) is implementing a new price hike in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

That comes just about 15 months after its last increase in the region.

In the UK, prices on its most common standard plan are going up by a pound per month, to £10.99. The company had left its basic plan unchanged last time, but this time it's also going up by a pound, to £6.99/month.

As for its premium plan (four devices simultaneous streaming and Ultra HD support), that's going up by £2 to £15.99/month.

The approach is similar in Ireland, where the basic plan rises by €1 to €8.99/month; the standard plan rises by €2 to €14.99/month; and the premium plan rises by €3 to €20.99/month.

The move also follows its recent price increases in the U.S./Canada home market, and the company points to the heavy investments required to bring a big catalog to users.

In its last earnings call, Netflix's Greg Peters said there's no price target or competition concerns for particular countries: "We're listening to our members, and iteratively doing this walk where ... engagement, and churn, and acquisition ... are our signal that we're doing a good job ... and that it's a right time to ask a little more to keep that going."