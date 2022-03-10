The shares of TherapeuticsMD (TXMD -20.2%) are trading sharply lower in morning hours after the women’s healthcare company reported lower than expected financials for Q4 2021.

Revenue for the quarter at $18.7M missed average estimates of analysts by as much as $10.7M after a decline of ~17% YoY.

Main contributors to the topline, ANNOVERA, a hormone therapy combination to address vasomotor symptoms and the dyspareunia therapy, IMVEXXY brought $7.8M and $6.7M worth of product revenue with declines of ~14% YoY and ~24% YoY, respectively.

Meanwhile, the net loss for the quarter rose ~2% YoY to $43M even as gross product margin held steady at 75% while operating expenses slipped ~5% YoY to $49.3M.

At the end of the year, TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) reported $65.1M of cash on hand, a ~19% decline from 2020 year-end.

Commenting on the decision to amend credit terms with Sixth Street, Chief Executive Hugh O’Dowd identified the move as “the most prudent way to achieve the necessary financial flexibility to complete the announced sale of vitaCare and ultimately refinance our existing credit facility.”

After the payment of $50M of principal in 2021, the company’s outstanding principal amount under the financing agreement stood at $200.0M at the year-end.

Early this week, TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) announced that GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) agreed to acquire its vitaCare Prescription Services business in a deal valued at more than $150M, including $7M of additional payments subject to the unit’s future performance.