Troika Media stock climbs on $75M credit facility to fund Converge Direct acquisition
Mar. 10, 2022 9:43 AM ETTRKABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Troika Media (NASDAQ:TRKA) stock climbed 8% after the firm said it signed a $75M firm commitment for a senior secured credit facility with a direct lender to fund the acquisition of Converge Direct and its affiliates.
- TRKA will fund the acquisition using net proceeds from the credit facility, together with cash on hand at closing, and will issue $25M in the company's restricted stock valued at $2/share.
- The restricted stock being paid to Converge shareholders is subject to a 9-month lock-up agreement.
- Post closing, TRKA expects to have a combined adj. EBITDA of over $27M for calendar year 2022.
- Upon closing, Sid Toama, COO of Converge, will join TRKA's board and serve as president of Troika.
- Tom Marianacci, founder and CEO of Converge, will remain CEO of the Converge entities and be a board advisor to TRKA.
- Other members of Converge's leadership also agreed to enter into long term employment deals to join TRKA.
- The transaction is expected to close on or before Mar. 15.